2024 CMA Award Winners
CMA 2024 Entertainer of the Year, Morgan Wallen. Photo by David Lehr

Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year
Deeper Well – Kacey Mugraves
Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs
Higher – Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Leather – Cody Johnson
Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
WINNER: Old Dominion
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Ban

Vocal Duo of the Year
WINNER: Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty

New Artist of the Year
WINNER: Megan Moroney
Shaboozey
Nate Smith
Mitchell Tenpenny
Zach Top
Bailey Zimmerman

Single of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
“Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson
WINNER: “White Horse” – Chis Stapleton

Song of the Year
“Burn It Down” – Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
“Dirt Cheap” – Josh Phillips
“I Had Some Help” -Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
“The Painter” – Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
WINNER: “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

Musical Event of the Year
“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
“Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen feat. Eric Church
WINNER: “You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley feat. Riley Green

Music Video of the Year
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
“I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney
“The Painter” – Cody Johnson
WINNER: “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson

Musician of the Year
Tom Bukovac, guitar
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Rob McNelley, guitar
WINNER: Charlie Worsham, guitar

