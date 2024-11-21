2024 CMA Award Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Deeper Well – Kacey Mugraves

Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs

Higher – Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Leather – Cody Johnson

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

WINNER: Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Ban

Vocal Duo of the Year

WINNER: Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Megan Moroney

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

Single of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson

WINNER: “White Horse” – Chis Stapleton

Song of the Year

“Burn It Down” – Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

“Dirt Cheap” – Josh Phillips

“I Had Some Help” -Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

“The Painter” – Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

WINNER: “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

Musical Event of the Year

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

“Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen feat. Eric Church

WINNER: “You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley feat. Riley Green

Music Video of the Year

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson

WINNER: “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson

Musician of the Year

Tom Bukovac, guitar

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Rob McNelley, guitar

WINNER: Charlie Worsham, guitar