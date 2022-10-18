WATCH: Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry’s “Where We Started”

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry today release the music video for their duet “Where We Started.” Directed by Patrick Tracy, the video for the title track off Thomas Rhett’s sixth studio album finds each artist contently reflecting on their own journeys. (Watch above)

“Working with Katy has been a really collaborative process,” said Thomas Rhett. “From tracking the song in the studio, to performing on it American Idol, to this video – her input has made this whole experience really special for me.”

Katy shared, “I loved being able to create a dreamy world for ‘Where We Started,’ going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started.”

Ten years after signing his record deal with Big Machine Label Group’s The Valory Music Co., Thomas Rhett has 19 multi-PLATINUM and GOLD-certified No. 1 hits, 12 BILLION streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. 1s in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart). He has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period.

Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 65 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 57 million adjusted albums and 138 million tracks. Her summer 2019 single, “Never Really Over,” off her album SMILE was the biggest streaming launch of Katy’s musical career. Views of her videos “Roar” and “Dark Horse” have each surpassed 3 billion views – making Katy the first and only female artist to reach this milestone. She is one of only 5 artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles – and the first-ever Capitol Records artist to join the RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club. Katy’s 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event’s history. She is currently performing her Las Vegas residency, PLAY.