Americana Honors & Awards Set For The Ryman September 16

The Americana Music Association is bringing some of the biggest names in roots music to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on September 16 for the 25th annual Americana Honors & Awards.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. CT, with the ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT. The milestone celebration will feature performances from Americana legends, longtime favorites and some of the genre’s most exciting emerging artists.

Among the night’s special moments will be a return to the Ryman stage by Robert Plant, who won the Americana Music Association’s Album of the Year award in 2011 for Band of Joy. Plant will appear as a recipient of the 2026 Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award.

The evening will also pay tribute to Dolly Parton, who will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her extraordinary influence on roots music spanning country, folk, bluegrass, gospel and popular music. Following her death in August, the ceremony will feature a special performance celebrating Parton’s life, music and lasting legacy.

The 2026 performer lineup includes Boy Golden, Brandi Carlile, Crowe Boys, Flatland Cavalry, I’m With Her, Jesse Welles, Kashus Culpepper, Kathleen Edwards, Ken Pomeroy, Margo Price, Molly Tuttle, Mon Rovîa and S.G. Goodman.

The Milk Carton Kids will once again host the ceremony, while Americana favorite Buddy Miller returns as musical director for the Americana All-Star Band. The band will feature Don Was, Larry Campbell, Fred Eltringham, Jen Gunderman, Jim Hoke and The McCrary Sisters.

Watch The Americana Honors & Awards Live

Fans who can’t make it to the Ryman can watch the ceremony online. The show will stream live through NPR’s YouTube channel and the Americana Music Association’s Facebook page beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT on September 16.

The ceremony will also be simulcast on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country, as well as Nashville radio stations WRLT 100.1 FM, WSM 650 AM and WMOT 89.5 FM.

An edited version of the ceremony will later air in the Austin City Limits time slot, premiering November 21.

Over its 25-year history, the Americana Honors & Awards has produced some unforgettable moments, including the final live performance together by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, along with appearances by artists including k.d. lang, Van Morrison, Mavis Staples, Bob Weir, Buddy Guy, George Strait, Don Henley, John Prine, Bonnie Raitt, Gregg Allman, Emmylou Harris, Robert Plant and many more.

The 25th annual ceremony serves as the centerpiece of the 26th annual AMERICANAFEST, taking place September 15-19 at more than 40 venues throughout Nashville.

For a quarter century, the Americana Honors & Awards has celebrated the artists and creators keeping roots music moving forward. This year’s milestone event promises another memorable night at the Mother Church.

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