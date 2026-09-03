The Gatlin Brothers Announce Farewell Celebration Tour

After more than seven decades of music, memories and milestones, legendary GRAMMY Award-winning country group The Gatlin Brothers—Larry, Steve and Rudy—are preparing to say farewell to the road with their Farewell Celebration Tour.

The brothers will bring the celebration to Middle Tennessee for two special nights at the Franklin Theatre on December 21 and 22, giving Nashville-area fans the opportunity to see Larry, Steve and Rudy together for what promises to be a memorable final chapter.

The Farewell Celebration Tour will feature the Gatlin Brothers performing the signature songs that have made them one of country music’s most enduring groups, including “All the Gold in California,” “Broken Lady,” “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You),” “I Don’t Wanna Cry” and “Night Time Magic.”

But these shows will be about much more than the hits.

Each performance will include rare personal videos and stories from the brothers, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the friendships, collaborations and unforgettable moments that have shaped their remarkable journey.

And while the brothers are calling this a farewell celebration, Larry Gatlin isn’t putting an exact expiration date on the road just yet.

In announcing the tour, Larry shared a heartfelt message with fans:

“Dear friends, after much thought and prayer, we have decided that it’s time to hit the turn signal, check the rearview mirror, pump the brakes, move over into the right lane, and look for the off-ramp.”

He continued, “There is no ‘hard date’ for all of this, but we’re thinking Mayish of ‘28. In the meantime, we’ll be all over America to play and sing our songs for you wonderful people who have supported us for 71 years. Keep the Faith.”

That means fans still have plenty of opportunities to catch the brothers onstage before they eventually pull off the highway.

The Farewell Celebration Tour will make stops across the country, including Arlington, Texas; Branson, Missouri; Fort Hall, Idaho; Shipshewana, Indiana; McPherson, Kansas; The Woodlands, Texas; St. Charles, Missouri; Weirsdale, Florida; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Bremerton, Washington; and Oxford, Alabama, among others.

The Gatlin Brothers At The Franklin Theatre

December 21 — Franklin, TN — Franklin Theatre

December 22 — Franklin, TN — Franklin Theatre

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!