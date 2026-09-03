Red Bull Jukebox Nashville Adds Kameron Marlowe And Cassidy Daniels To 2026 Lineup

Red Bull Jukebox Nashville is giving fans even more say in this year’s show, adding country standouts Kameron Marlowe and Cassidy Daniels to the 2026 lineup alongside headliner Max McNown.

The one-of-a-kind “show of your choice” returns to The Pinnacle in Nashville on Saturday, November 7, with Daniels opening the night, Marlowe serving as direct support and McNown closing out the evening.

KAMERON MARLOWE

North Carolina native Kameron Marlowe brings a soulful edge to his country sound, blending country, rock and soul across three albums and more than one billion global streams.

Marlowe grew up singing in church choir and playing in bands before making his Nashville move. His 2019 breakout single, “Giving You Up,” helped put the singer-songwriter on the map and launched a career built around his distinctive baritone and powerhouse vocals.

CASSIDY DANIELS

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Cassidy Daniels joins the bill during a breakout year that has already included a run as a finalist on CBS’ The Road and performances alongside artists including Willie Nelson and Florida Georgia Line.

Daniels recently released “Heart Shaped Necklace” and “Crazy Love,” with her debut album, What Have I Got To Lose, arriving September 18.

THE SHOW OF YOUR CHOICE

What makes Red Bull Jukebox different is that the audience gets to call the shots.

Fans will vote across multiple categories to help determine everything from song choices and performance styles to surprise special guests. On November 7, ticketholders will make those decisions in real time using light-up wristbands, creating a concert that can change from one moment to the next.

Returning to Music City for its third year, Red Bull Jukebox celebrates the songwriting culture that has made Nashville the heart of country music while putting the spotlight on both established and emerging artists.

McNown, a 25-year-old Oregon native, brings his own unlikely songwriter story to the stage. After teaching himself guitar and busking along the Southern California coast, he eventually landed in Nashville and broke through with “A Lot More Free.” Since then, he has sold out headline shows, performed at the Grand Ole Opry and built a growing audience around his deeply personal, folk-rooted country sound.

RED BULL JUKEBOX SONGWRITING COMPETITION

Red Bull Jukebox will once again support Nashville’s next generation of songwriters through the Red Bull Jukebox Songwriting Competition presented by MINI USA.

Emerging artists can submit an original song for a chance to earn studio time, mentorship and an opportunity to perform at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville. Three finalists will be selected for a public vote, with the winner announced live from the Red Bull Jukebox Nashville stage.

Red Bull Jukebox Nashville takes over The Pinnacle on November 7, 2026, for a night where the audience doesn’t just watch the show—they help create it.

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