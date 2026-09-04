LISTEN: Kassi Ashton Unleashes Empowered New Single “Chrome Pony”

MCA Nashville’s Kassi Ashton is back with another unapologetic anthem, and this time she’s saddling up on the “Chrome Pony.” (listen and watch above)

The singer-songwriter’s latest single is available everywhere now, delivering the kind of bold, confessional storytelling that has quickly become Ashton’s signature. Written by Ashton alongside Ryan Beaver and Jared Keim, “Chrome Pony” is a hard-earned victory lap—a brazen celebration of surviving the fight and coming out stronger on the other side.

Ashton’s powerhouse vocal drives the track, celebrating the wit, toughness, confidence and resilience she’s earned through every trial and test. It’s a song about knowing your worth, owning your space and refusing to back down.

“I’m sure you can tell from ‘Bitches’ and ‘Bratmobile’ that I’m in the season of empowerment,” Ashton says. “Not some soft or delicate empowerment that says ‘I’ve been there’ or one that rocks you to sleep, but something that convinces you to not only get up, but to swing again. You deserve to be borderline cocky about what you’ve been through.”

The song’s larger-than-life attitude carries over into its animated official music video, created by London-based artist Alice Bloomfield, an animator, illustrator and director with Black Dog Films and Ridley Scott Associates.

The video transforms Ashton into a demon-slaying faerie riding a Pegasus, with her animated alter ego wielding a sword and taking down one foe after another.

“The music video had to be a girl slaying her demons, blood splatter on her face, running after the next one,” Ashton says. “That’s how this song made me feel as soon as I wrote it with Jared Keim and Ryan Beaver. I hope it’s got you running and slaying just the same.”

“Chrome Pony” follows Ashton’s recent single “Bratmobile” and her viral breakout “Bitches,” continuing the fearless creative streak that has made her one of country music’s artists to watch.

Up next, Ashton heads to Drake White’s Loblolly Festival in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 17. She’s also back in the studio with producers Oscar Charles and Luke Laird, putting the finishing touches on her second studio album as she closes out what is shaping up to be her biggest year yet.

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