Reese Wynans to Celebrate a Lifetime of Music 3rd & Lindsley

One of Nashville’s most respected musicians will take center stage on Friday, Aug. 21, as Multi-Grammy Award-winning keyboardist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Reese Wynans celebrates a lifetime of music during a special performance at 3rd & Lindsley. The evening is part of the venue’s ongoing 35th Anniversary Series, honoring the artists who have helped make the club one of Music City’s premier live music destinations.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with music beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now through 3rd & Lindsley.

The show will feature an outstanding lineup of musicians including Kenny Greenberg, Alison Prestwood, Lynn Williams, and Kevin McKendree, along with several surprise guests. Fans can expect an evening filled with stories, standout performances, and a celebration of Wynans’ remarkable career, while also highlighting music from his acclaimed 2025 album, Reese Wynans and Friends: Sweet Release.

For more than five decades, Wynans has been one of the most sought-after keyboard and Hammond B-3 players in music. His resume includes work with Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, Joe Bonamassa, and countless legendary artists across rock, blues, and Americana. Since relocating to Nashville in 1992, he has become an integral part of the city’s music community, making this anniversary celebration feel especially fitting.

“Reese Wynans has been an important part of the fabric of Nashville’s music community and the history of 3rd & Lindsley since our earliest days,” said venue founder Ron Brice. “As we celebrate 35 years of incredible music and unforgettable performances, it’s only fitting to honor one of the world’s most respected keyboard players with this special evening. Reese’s contributions span decades, genres and generations of artists, and we’re proud to welcome him back to the stage where so many memorable musical moments have taken place.”

Wynans says the venue has always held a special place in his heart.

“Moving to Nashville in 1992 opened a new chapter in my life, and 3rd & Lindsley quickly became one of the places where I felt most at home,” Wynans shared. “I’ve had the privilege of sharing the stage and studio with so many incredible artists throughout my career, and this special night gives me the opportunity to celebrate those friendships and musical memories with fans who have supported me along the way. I’m honored to be part of the 35th Anniversary Series and look forward to making music with some very special guests. It’s going to be a night filled with great songs, great musicians and a lot of gratitude.”

With an all-star lineup, one of Nashville’s most beloved venues, and a musician whose influence stretches across generations, this promises to be a memorable night celebrating both an extraordinary career and the enduring spirit of Music City.

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