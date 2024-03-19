WATCH: Sierra Ferrell’s “American Dreaming”

“Wake up again in an old motel, is it somewhere different? I can’t tell. Every set of curtains opens to the open road…“: This Friday, March 22nd, Sierra Ferrell will release Trail of Flowers, and in those very first lines of “American Dreaming,” the album’s opening number and final preview, she sets the scene for a remarkable journey of resilience. In her transformation from train-hopping vagabond to viral sensation, Sierra Ferrell has honed her strange, spellbinding strain of musical magic in trailer parks, dive bars, truck stops, street corners and everywhere in between. While her ragged path and nomadic past have now led to her proving herself as a generational talent, she introduces Trail of Flowers by reflecting on a continued struggle to build a life in a culture consumed by capitalism. As the arrangement erupts into beautiful crashes of steel guitar, banjo, piano, celeste, and backing vocals from Lukas Nelson and Melody Walker, Ferrell showcases her extraordinary capacity to merge timeless musicianship with modern concerns, reckoning with loneliness, happiness and sorrows in her warm, world-weary rasp. Watch “American Dreaming” above.

“American Dreaming” begins Trail of Flowers with a climax that is sustained through barnburners (“Fox Hunt”), barstool romances (“Dollar Bill Bar”), and self-effacing singalongs (“I Could Drive You Crazy”), highlighting the many sides of Sierra Ferrell’s shapeshifting sound and inimitable style. As one of Nashville’s most in-demand musicians, she has collaborated with artists as eclectic as Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Diplo, Margo Price, The Black Keys and more. But it is this collection of 12 songs that captures the true breadth of her wild imagination and wealth of wisdom.

Produced by Eddie Spear, with additional production by Gary Paczosa , Trail of Flowers is Sierra Ferrell’s first new album since her 2021 debut, Long Time Coming.

This Wednesday and Thursday, Sierra Ferrell will headline two nights at the historic Ryman Auditorium, (GET TICKETS HERE) before kicking off the next leg of her national Shoot For The Moon Tour. The 50-date run includes sold-out stops at LA’s Fonda Theatre, Chicago’s Thalia Hall, NYC’s Webster Hall, DC’s 9:30 Club and more, as well as the stadiums, amphitheaters, and arenas that she will play with Zach Bryan, The Avett Brothers and Mitski.

