WATCH: Ryan Weaver’s Veteran’s Day Tribute “Let’s Talk About Heroes”

Country Artist/Songwriter & Combat Veteran Ryan Weaver releases new single “Let’s Talk About Heroes” honoring America’s everyday heroes for Veterans Day. The single was written by Weaver, Craig Wilson and Dave Bray (Navy Veteran) and produced by Mills Logan. Weaver co-wrote the single to highlight the bravery and sacrifices those American heroes make every day.

The truly inspiring Music Video, produced by Heath Smith, Chris Martini and Bill Rahn, was filmed in Claxton and Glenville, GA and features a line-up of servicemen and women who have worked endlessly to protect this country. Medal of Honor recipient Don Jenkins, the first female POW Jessica Lynch, 2nd amendment advocate Dianna Miller, and Vietnam tunnel rat Rudy Pearson star in the music video. Chris Martini directs the video, set-in small-town America, that follows a heartfelt bond between the community, law enforcement and first responders. The music video ends with an unexpected twist that connects these brothers and sisters in arms.

“We wanted to write a song that recognized and honors our everyday heroes, military, first responders and all those working on the frontline, who put their lives in harm’s way every day to protect us,” said Ryan Weaver. “We felt like this was a topic that needed to be addressed. The song honors those everyday heroes living among us, day in and day out, and the families of the fallen that we’ve lost in the line of duty. They deserve our recognition.”

Ryan Weaver is a Veteran Black Hawk Aviator, Chief Warrant Officer 3 in the United States Army who served for 21 years in the military and comes from a family of servicemen. Weaver is also a Two-Time Gold Star family member, losing his brother and brother-in-law in service to our country. It’s Weaver’s personal connection and service that inspires him to recognize his fellow American Heroes who make sacrifices every day to keep our country safe and free.