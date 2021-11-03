WATCH: Michael Ray’s “Higher Education”

Joined by fans around the world, hitmaker Michael Ray premiered the official music video for “Higher Education” featuring Lee Brice, Billy F. Gibbons, Tim Montana and Kid Rock via YouTube livestream on Friday, Oct. 29, accompanied by collaborators Brice, Gibbons and Montana to chat about the video and answer questions from viewers. Watch the official music video above.

“Higher Education,” the title track from Ray’s recently released 7-song collection, is a defiant and rebellious anthem penned by Montana, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell and Frank Rogers, and produced by Rogers.

With his current single “Whiskey And Rain” climbing the Country Airplay charts in the Top 15, the Florida-native is set to perform the track on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this Friday, Nov. 5. “Whiskey And Rain” has garnered over 66 million streams since its release.

Ray was joined by Montana last week on “Fox & Friends,” as they shared a special performance video of “Higher Education” from the Nashville Palace. Watch the performance video HERE.

Ray has garnered over 1 billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents, over 100 million YouTube views, three No. 1 hits, one RIAA-Platinum certified and four RIAA Gold-certified singles.

Higher Education track list:

1. Whiskey And Rain (Josh Thompson, Jesse Frasure)

2. Just The Way I Am (Michael Hardy, Ben West, Josh Miller)

3. Holy Water (Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson, Michael Hardy)

4. Picture (Michael Ray, David Garcia, Michael Hardy)

5. Higher Education feat. Kid Rock, Lee Brice, Billy Gibbons and Tim Montana (Tim Montana, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell, Frank Rogers)

6. Live Without You (Michael Hardy, Jessi Alexander, Corey Crowder)

7. Didn’t Know I Was Country (Michael Ray, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley)