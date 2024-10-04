Mindy Smith Releases First Album in Over a Decade

Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and musician Mindy Smith’s new album, Quiet Town, is out today on Compass Records; (listen above) Produced and recorded by Neilson Hubbard at East Nashville’s Skinny Elephant Recording Studio, Quiet Town is a profound exploration centered around the discovery of her Blue Ridge/Appalachian Mountain-based birth family, overcoming adversity, and the journey of strength, peace, and self-love. The album is the Long Island-reared, Americana award winner’s sixth album and first album in 12 years.

Smith will return to the Grand Ole Opry stage on October 5 for her 17th appearance, followed by her fourth appearance on Mountain Stage December 1. Known for her intimate and engaging live performances, she will embark on the first leg of a U.S. tour in support of the album with stops in City Winery’s in New York City, Boston, Nashville, and Chicago, Portland, ME’s One Longfellow Square, Salt Lake City’s State Room, Vienna’s Jammin Java, and Decatur’s Eddie’s Attic, among others. A complete list of dates is below with, more 2025 dates to be announced; tickets are available here.

In addition to Smith and Hubbard (drums, percussion), Quiet Town also features musicians Lex Price (bass), Will Kimbrough (electric guitar), Danny Mitchell (piano, horns), Megan McCormick (electric guitar), Juan Solorzano (acoustic guitar) with background vocals by Matraca Berg, Park Chisolm, Nickie Conley, Maureen Murphy, K.S. Rhoads, Jodi Seyfried, and Kate York. The album was engineered and mixed by Dylan Alldredge and mastered by Jim DeMain at Yes Master Studios.

Smith’s songs have been covered by Lee Ann Womack (“All His Saints”), Faith Hill (“Come To Jesus”), and Alison Krauss, who recorded “If I Didn’t Know Any Better” for her GRAMMY-winning album, Lonely Runs Both Ways. Smith’s version of the song appears on her album Stupid Love and remains a favorite of Kacey Musgraves, who cites Smith as an influence.

Her songs have been featured in Grey’s Anatomy, numerous HBO, Showtime, CBS, CW, and NBC series, and a Super Bowl ad. She’s also appeared on CBS This Morning, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien, and Lifetime Television’s Women Rock!

