WATCH: Luke Bryan’s “Country On”

Luke Bryan released his official music video for his current Top 15 single, “Country On” – available everywhere now. “Country On” honors and pays tribute to the everyday hard-working Americans who keep the country running. The video, directed by Shaun Silva, features the often unsung heroes including farmers, truck drivers, first responders, soldiers, cowboys and cowgirls, hometown heroes, parents and more.

The song, written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, and Styles Haury, produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens, featuring Sarah Buxton on background vocals. (Watch above)

The release of “Country On” follows Luke’s stellar track record at country radio with 29 career #1 singles and over 18.9 Billion worldwide streams. This week, Luke continues his RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Additionally, Bryan will headline his thirteenth FARM TOUR kicking off next month, during a two-week break from his “Raised Up Right Tour.” He will once again set up stages in the fields of local farmers across six states September 15-24. Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, the Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock will be the special guests.