Brooke Lee Signs With CAA

Spirit Music’s rising songstress Brooke Lee announces her signing with leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for global representation, effective immediately. This announcement bolsters the North Carolina native’s team that already includes Kara Jackson at KJAX Entertainment for management, Spirit Music for publishing and label services, and CmdShft for distribution

The up and coming vocalist is poised to make her mark with the launch of her upcoming debut EP, I’ve Been Thinking, arriving on Nov. 17. Fans will get their first taste of Lee’s music from her forthcoming six track collection with “Head In The Clouds” and “Match Made In Hell,” set for release on Sept. 8. Serving as a co-writer throughout the EP with award-winning producer Derek Wells at the helm.

“My passion is being on stage and one of my biggest goals this year was to get out on the road more,” shares Lee. “CAA has championed me since the first day we met, and I couldn’t be more excited to grow my team and get to work with them.”

Heading into the fall touring season, Lee kicked off her run on the road by opening for Priscilla Block on Aug. 3, in Hays, Kan.. Fans can find her supporting Niko Moon and Willie Nelson into the fall.