WATCH: Little Feat’s “Too High To Cut My Hair”

Little Feat—one of rock’s most innovative yet underrated bands, known for their seamless fusion of blues, country, rock, funk, and jazz—are back with a brand-new album, Strike Up The Band, set for release on May 9 via Hot Tomato.

Today, they dropped the lead single, “Too High To Cut My Hair”, (listen above) accompanied by an entertaining music video featuring Lilly Winwood as a hilariously intoxicated hairdresser struggling to give the band a trim. The song, a groove-heavy jam penned by Fred Tackett, spotlights Sam Clayton’s unmistakable low-C growl and serves as the perfect reintroduction to a band that’s firing on all cylinders.

“Fred shines on this record, especially in his songwriting,” says bandleader Bill Payne. “This song is actually based on a real moment—Fred and his wife were in a New Orleans hotel, and when he asked for a trim, she decided she was too high to cut his hair. Right away, he knew that was a song title! Fans love the humor in our music, and this track captures that spirit perfectly. Plus, Sam’s voice is just classic. The moment people hear it, they say, ‘That’s a Little Feat song!’”

Now in their 56th year, Little Feat still mean business. Tracks like “4 Days of Heaven, 3 Days of Work,” “Shipwrecks,” “Midnight Flight,” and “Bluegrass Pines” (featuring Molly Tuttle, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams) showcase the band’s signature blend of intricate musicianship, clever storytelling.

With Bill Payne (keys, vocals), Fred Tackett (guitar, vocals), Kenny Gradney (bass), and Sam Clayton (percussion, vocals) anchoring the lineup, and newer members Scott Sharrard (lead guitar, vocals) and Tony Leone (drums, vocals) bringing fresh energy, the band has entered a new era. Produced by Vance Powell (Phish, Chris Stapleton, Jack White) and featuring contributions from Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr and Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, the album is already being hailed as one of their finest works.

With a fresh national tour on the horizon and a GRAMMY nomination under their belt, Little Feat is proving that their story is far from over. Look for the band at Firstbank Amphitheater (The Redrocks of the South) in Franklin on Oct 15th.

Tracklist

4 Days of Heaven, 3 Days of Work

Bayou Mama

Shipwrecks

Midnight Flight

Too High To Cut My Hair

When Hearts Fall

Strike Up The Band (feat. Larkin Poe)

Bluegrass Pines (feat. Molly Tuttle, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams)

Disappearing Ink

Love and Life (Never Fear)

Dance a Little

Running Out of Time with the Blues

New Orleans Cries When She Sings

