WATCH: Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Last American Waltz” Featuring Molly Tuttle

Two-time Grammy-winning roots music favorites Old Crow Medicine Show have unveiled the beautifully nostalgic new single and video “Last American Waltz” featuring Molly Tuttle, the latest release from their forthcoming album Union Made, due out June 5 via Hartland Records and Firebird Music. (watch above)

Filmed inside the dancehall at Nashville’s historic American Legion Post 82, the video perfectly captures the timeless spirit of the song, unfolding with warmth, intimacy, and the kind of emotional authenticity that has long defined American roots music. Bathed in vintage atmosphere and slow-dance nostalgia, “Last American Waltz” feels equally at home in an old dancehall or drifting through a late-night jukebox haze.

“‘Last American Waltz’ is a love song to America in 3/4 time,” shared bandleader Ketch Secor. “We wanted it to feel timeless — the kind of song that could drift across a dancehall floor at midnight or echo through an old American Legion hall after the lights come up. Having Molly Tuttle join us on this track brought even more heart and soul to the recording.”

The new track follows the band’s acclaimed single “My Side Of The Mountain,” a powerful cross-generational collaboration co-written by Secor, Tuttle, and Luke Combs, featuring bluegrass legends Del McCoury and Ronnie McCoury.

Produced by longtime band member Morgan Jahnig and recorded at the band’s East Nashville studio, Union Made stands as one of Old Crow Medicine Show’s most collaborative albums to date. The project features an impressive lineup of guest appearances including Maggie Rose, Evan Felker of Turnpike Troubadours, Jesse Welles, Lee Oskar, John Carter Cash, and Ana Cristina Cash.

Inspired by America’s approaching 250th birthday, Union Made finds the beloved string band reflecting on the people, places, and stories that have shaped the country throughout their nearly three-decade journey from the street corners of Western North Carolina to some of the nation’s most celebrated stages. Blending bluegrass, folk, old-time music, and mountain traditions into a distinctly modern sound, Old Crow Medicine Show continues to bridge generations through songs rooted deeply in American culture and storytelling.

Fresh off several standout main stage performances at MerleFest, the band now heads back out on the road for an extensive nationwide tour, including an upcoming stop at the Tennessee River Jam in Paris.

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