WATCH: Lauren Watkins’ “Better Love Next Time”

Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters artist Lauren Watkins has announced her sophomore album, If I’m Being Honest, arriving September 25, while giving fans another preview of the project with the release of her new single, “Better Love Next Time,” available now on all streaming platforms.

Produced by Will Bundy, with select tracks co-produced by Joey Moi, the 12-song collection finds the Nashville native continuing to embrace the traditional country sound and honest storytelling that have quickly become her calling card. Throughout the album, Watkins pairs vivid songwriting with her unmistakable vocal style, delivering songs rooted in real life, heartbreak, resilience, and moving forward.

The latest release, “Better Love Next Time,” takes an optimistic approach to life’s inevitable breakups. Co-written by Watkins, Bundy, Lauren Hungate, and Mark Trussell, the song swaps heartache for hope, proving that sometimes the best thing a goodbye can offer is the promise of something better ahead.

“I’ve always thought that if you look past the heartbreak, there’s something so hopeful about a goodbye,” Watkins shares. “It almost always means there’s something better out there that you just can’t see yet. That’s what I wanted ‘Better Love Next Time’ to feel like. There’s a time and a place to be sad and cry about it, but this is the moment to get back in the saddle and do all the fun, healthy things that come with moving on. It genuinely makes me smile every time I sing it, and I hope it does that for people too. I needed this when I was going through breakups, so I just wrote one myself!”

The album follows Watkins’ debut The Heartbroken Record and last year’s In A Perfect World, continuing her evolution as one of Nashville’s brightest rising singer-songwriters.

Watkins will celebrate the new music with her first-ever hometown headline show at Nashville’s Exit/In on October 8.

If I’m Being Honest (Available September 25)