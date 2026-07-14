Suki Waterhouse Releases New Bonus Track Ahead of Nashville Stop
Photo by Miles Aldridge

Suki Waterhouse Releases New Bonus Track Ahead of Nashville Stop

Jerry Holthouse July 14, 2026 Music News, Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 17 Views

Fresh off the release of her critically acclaimed new album Loveland, actress, singer-songwriter and alt-pop standout Suki Waterhouse is keeping the momentum going with the surprise digital release of “18,” a fan-favorite bonus track that was previously available only on a limited-edition vinyl pressing. 

Co-written by Waterhouse alongside King Princess, Simon Wilcox and John Hill, with King Princess also producing the track, “18” offers another glimpse into the dreamy, emotionally honest songwriting that has helped make Loveland one of the year’s most talked-about releases.

The release comes as Waterhouse prepares to hit the road on The Loveland Tour, including a stop at The Truth in Nashville on October 14, where fans can expect to hear new material from Loveland alongside favorites from her growing catalog. The intimate Music City performance is one of the most anticipated dates on the fall tour and gives Nashville audiences a chance to experience the new album in a live setting.

Released last week via Island Records, Loveland marks Waterhouse’s first album on a major label and has quickly earned widespread critical acclaim. The North American leg of The Loveland Tour launches July 22 in Phoenix before making stops at some of the country’s most iconic venues, including Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. Due to strong demand, Waterhouse recently added several additional dates, including shows in Houston and Dallas before arriving in Nashville this fall.

With Loveland, Waterhouse continues to establish herself as one of alt-pop’s most compelling voices, blending cinematic songwriting with shimmering production and intimate storytelling. Nashville fans will have the opportunity to experience that evolution firsthand when The Loveland Tour rolls into The Truth on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

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About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

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