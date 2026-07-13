LISTEN: Trey Calloway Puts His Own Spin On “Slide”

Rising traditional country artist Trey Calloway is back with new music, releasing his heartfelt take on “Slide,”available now on all streaming platforms.

Originally recorded by Gary Allan for his 2021 album Ruthless, “Slide” takes on a fresh life in Calloway’s hands. While staying true to the song’s message, the award-winning singer-songwriter delivers it with the honest vocals and classic country style that have quickly become his trademark.

“I really enjoy this song because it’s an upbeat love song that celebrates real, imperfect relationships,” Calloway said. “I hope it’s a relatable anthem about fighting for love despite our flaws.”

Built around lyrics that acknowledge love isn’t always perfect, “Slide” explores the beauty of accepting someone’s strengths and weaknesses alike. Calloway’s sincere performance gives the song a warm, authentic feel that fits naturally alongside today’s neo-traditional country movement. The release recently premiered with Country Evolution.

The new single follows the release of Calloway’s album Truck Around, a collection that pays tribute to the golden era of ’90s country while showcasing his own modern storytelling.

Never one to sit still, Calloway recently traded his cowboy boots for a racing helmet, climbing behind the wheel at Daytona International Speedway where he reached speeds of more than 170 mph during a feature with Forbes thrill-seeker Jim Clash.

Looking ahead, Calloway is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming EP, Honkytonk Generation, produced alongside hit songwriter and producer Phil O’Donnell, whose credits include chart-toppers for George Strait, Blake Shelton, Montgomery Gentry, Cody Johnson, Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Clay Walker, Aaron Watson and Craig Campbell.

Fans can also catch Calloway on the road with additional tour dates being added throughout the year, including performances in Las Vegas and a milestone first appearance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

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