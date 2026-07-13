The Rock ‘N’ Roll Reverend is Coming to Brentwood

Fans of classic rock and ’80s arena anthems will want to make plans for Saturday, August 1, when Brady Weldon, better known as The Rock ‘N’ Roll Reverend, brings his unique live show to the Roy E. Barberi Theater in Brentwood. Special guest Leighton Rhodes opens the evening, with doors at 6 p.m. and music beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Raised in Martin, Tennessee, Weldon has spent decades inspiring people in a variety of roles—from ministry and mentoring to performing on stage. Today, he combines those experiences into a concert that blends the timeless songs of classic rock with an encouraging message designed to leave audiences energized long after the final encore.

Backed by a full band, Weldon performs many of the rock favorites that defined a generation while creating an atmosphere that celebrates music, community, and perseverance.

“Music has always been one of the most powerful ways to connect with people,” says Weldon. “My goal is simple: create an experience where people can sing, laugh, remember, and leave feeling encouraged. We all need a little more hope in our lives, and sometimes a great rock song is the perfect place to find it.”

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of classic rock or simply looking for an entertaining night out, The Rock ‘N’ Roll Reverend promises a setlist filled with familiar favorites, soaring guitar work, and an uplifting message that bridges generations.

Event Details

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Reverend featuring Brady Weldon

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Doors: 6:00 p.m.

Show: 6:30 p.m.

Venue: Roy E. Barberi Theater

Location: Brentwood, Tennessee

Special Guest: Leighton Rhodes

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