Patrick Droney Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut Ahead of New Album

Patrick Droney checked off one of country music’s biggest career milestones last Wednesday, making his long-awaited Grand Ole Opry debut with a pair of standout performances that introduced Opry fans to both his newest music and one of his most beloved songs.

The Warner Records artist performed his latest single “Growing a Garden,” (watch official video below) from his upcoming album Made You Look (due July 24), before treating the audience to fan favorite “High Hopes.” The performance marked another major step in a career that has steadily built momentum through acclaimed songwriting, sold-out shows, and hundreds of millions of streams.

Droney was also in town for CMA Fest in June, where he made a special appearance alongside his friend Ashley Cooke during one of her fan events. That intimate performance gave Music City audiences an early glimpse of the momentum surrounding his new music before he stepped into the famed Opry circle just a few weeks later.

For Droney, the Opry debut was the perfect place to introduce a song that reflects both his musical roots and his personal journey.

“Growing a Garden is the sound of my roots,” Droney shared. “It easily could have been on my first EP, in the early Nashville years, and yet I couldn’t have written it then. You pass certain thresholds of no return… To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow. This record is a tomorrow I’ve lived into.”

That spirit of growth runs throughout Made You Look, Droney’s third full-length album. The 12-song project finds the singer-songwriter embracing a more intimate, reflective approach to songwriting while inviting listeners to appreciate the meaningful moments often overlooked in everyday life.

“I wanted to get extremely intimate with the lyrics,” Droney said. “I wanted people to look with me, not at me.”

Produced with an impressive lineup of collaborators, Made You Look features a duet with Kelsea Ballerini on “Math of Us,” along with contributions from Stephen Wilson Jr., producer Konrad Snyder, drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National, acclaimed string arranger Davide Rossi, and Grammy-winning mixer Jonathan Low.

“Growing a Garden” follows the album’s first single, “Back In My Body,” giving fans another preview of the deeply personal collection ahead of its July 24 release.

Following the album launch, Droney will head out on his Made You Look Tour, which includes a October 25 stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The North American trek also includes performances in Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Denver, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and several other cities.

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