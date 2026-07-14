Tim McGraw Launches Pawn Shop Guitar Tour

Tim McGraw is back on the road, and his new Pawn Shop Guitar Tour is proving to be much more than a greatest hits concert.

The three-time GRAMMY Award winner kicked off the tour earlier this week at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New Jersey, before continuing with performances at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel and the first of three stadium dates at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania. Joining McGraw on select dates are The Chicks and Lady A, with rising country favorites 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne opening the shows.

Instead of launching into a full arena production, McGraw begins each night with an intimate, full-band unplugged set that strips his music back to its roots. The acoustic opening transforms large venues into something resembling the small Nashville clubs where his career first began, showcasing the musicianship of his longtime band before the show shifts into the high-energy, electric production fans have come to expect.

The setlist spans McGraw’s remarkable 35-year career, blending chart-topping hits with fan-favorite deep cuts while also introducing audiences to two new songs, “Pawn Shop Guitar” and “Song for America.”

Adding a personal touch to each concert, McGraw is also giving away a guitar purchased from a local pawn shop to one lucky young fan in the audience—a fitting tribute to the tour’s name and the stories behind the music.

Released just weeks before the tour began, “Pawn Shop Guitar” is one of McGraw’s most autobiographical songs to date, inspired by a year of reflection and renewal. Its companion release, “Song for America,” celebrates the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday with a patriotic message that has already resonated with fans. A new lyric video for “Pawn Shop Guitar” also debuted in conjunction with the tour’s opening weekend.

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