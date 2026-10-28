WATCH: Koe Wetzel Teams Up With Stephen Wilson Jr.

Koe Wetzel has surprised fans with the release of “Hard Way,” a new collaboration with Stephen Wilson Jr. that completes the deluxe edition of his sixth studio album, The Night Champion. (watch above)

The release arrives ahead of tonight’s penultimate show of Wetzel’s The Night Champion World Tour and adds one more track to the album, which originally arrived in June.

“Hard Way” brings together the two genre-bending artists for a guitar-driven, rock-fueled anthem featuring their signature gritty vocals. The song tells the story of learning life’s lessons the hard way, with a hard-charging sound that fits both artists’ styles.

“It’s been a hell of a ride with this record, and we weren’t quite done yet. Before the sun comes up on The Night Champion, we’ve got one more song left to play,” Wetzel shares. “I’ve been a fan of Stephen’s for a while now, and we got to play a bunch of shows together last year, so I’m fired up to have a song together now, too.”

The surprise release comes as Wetzel continues a strong run at country radio. His current single, “Jaded,” featuring Ella Langley, is climbing into the Top 10 at Country radio and has reached a new peak of No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the conclusion of The Night Champion World Tour, Wetzel will reunite with Parker McCollum for the return of their Naughty or Nice Tour.