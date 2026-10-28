2026 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees Celebrated

Taylor Swift, Shawn Camp, Lee Thomas Miller, Lyle Lovett, Bruce Channel and the late J.I. Allison were celebrated Monday night as the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame welcomed its Class of 2026 during the organization’s 56th Anniversary Gala at Music City Center in Nashville.

The star-studded evening honored six songwriters whose music has left a lasting mark on country, rock and popular music, with performances of some of their best-known songs by fellow artists and songwriting peers.

Swift made history as the youngest inductee in Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame history, joining the songwriter/artist category alongside veteran songwriter/artist Lovett. Camp and Miller were inducted in the songwriter category, Channel in the veteran songwriter category, and Allison in the Hall of Fame’s Legacy category, which honors deceased songwriters.

The ceremony also recognized George Strait with the organization’s Career Maker Award, honoring artists who have helped shape the careers of Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame members.

“There is nothing more rewarding than welcoming six extraordinary songwriters into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and celebrating the songs and stories that have touched so many lives,” said Rich Hallworth, board chair of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Foundation. “It is a privilege to share this special evening with these remarkable talents, their families, friends and colleagues as we celebrate the people and the songs that make Nashville so special. There is no night quite like this one!”

A Night Of Songs And Tributes

The evening opened with a tribute to the late J.I. Allison, presented by music journalist, author and historian Robert K. Oermann. BR5-49 frontman Chuck Mead performed the rock classic “That’ll Be the Day,” with Allison’s wife, Joanie Allison, accepting the honor on his behalf.

Bruce Channel was presented by Hall of Fame songwriter Kix Brooks, followed by Lee Roy Parnell’s performance of Channel’s pop hit “Hey! Baby!”

Hall of Fame songwriter Brad Paisley introduced Taylor Swift, whose induction marked a historic milestone for the organization. Lainey Wilson honored Swift with a performance of her signature hit “Love Story.”

Following dinner, members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame gathered onstage to recognize George Strait for his influence on the songwriting community. Throughout his more than 40-year career, Strait has recorded 264 songs written or co-written by 72 Hall of Fame songwriters. Forty-four of those writers were not yet members of the Hall when he first recorded their songs.

Hall of Fame songwriters Dean Dillon and Gary Nicholson presented Strait with the Career Maker Award, along with a guitar signed by the nearly 50 legendary songwriters gathered onstage.

Lyle Lovett was honored by Hall of Fame songwriter Pat Alger, who presented the award, and Grand Ole Opry member Kathy Mattea, who performed “If I Had a Boat.”

For Shawn Camp, longtime friend and songwriter Verlon Thompson joined Country Music Hall of Famer Emmylou Harris for a performance of Camp’s signature song, “Magnolia Wind.” Hall of Fame songwriter and Americana artist Jim Lauderdale presented Camp.

The night concluded with Lee Thomas Miller receiving his induction from country icon Randy Owen. Grand Ole Opry member Jamey Johnson performed “In Color,” the Grammy-nominated hit he co-wrote with Miller.

Remembering Nashville’s Songwriting Community

The gala also included a memorial tribute to Bill Cody, the longtime 650 AM WSM announcer who served as the event’s master of ceremonies, along with eight Hall of Fame songwriters who died since the previous year’s ceremony: Walt Aldridge, John Anderson, Rory Bourke, Steve Cropper, Jim McBride, Joe Melson, Dolly Parton and Don Schlitz.

Hall of Fame songwriter Rivers Rutherford performed “When I Get Where I’m Going,” which he co-wrote, in tribute to those remembered.

The 2026 class adds another chapter to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame’s mission of recognizing the writers behind the songs that have shaped generations of music fans.

From Swift’s record-setting induction to the recognition of veteran writers and the enduring influence of George Strait, the evening celebrated the songwriting craft that remains at the heart of Music City.