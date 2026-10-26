The Flaming Lips Bring New Album And Two-Night Stand To Brooklyn Bowl

The Flaming Lips are coming back to Nashville — and they’re bringing a brand-new album with them.

The three-time GRAMMY Award-winning psychedelic rockers will play two nights at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on January 22 and 23, 2027, kicking off a series of intimate performances celebrating their upcoming album, The Teardrop Throbs.

The shows come just as the album arrives January 22 via Third Man Records, marking the Flaming Lips’ label debut with Third Man and their 17th official studio album. It will also be their first album of all-new material in more than six years.

That makes the timing of the Nashville shows particularly interesting: fans will get to hear the new record while it’s brand new.

The band has already offered the first taste of The Teardrop Throbs with the new single “God Will Control The Werewolves,” which is out now. (listen above)

Produced by The Flaming Lips, Taylor Johnson, Dave Fridmann and Scott Booker, with additional production from Jon Fridmann and Mike Fridmann, The Teardrop Throbs will be released digitally, on CD and on vinyl, including a limited-edition “Teardrop Blue” pressing.

Two Nights At Brooklyn Bowl

The Flaming Lips have built a reputation as one of rock’s most visually ambitious live bands, and the upcoming shows are part of a series of smaller performances designed to introduce fans to the new album.

After Nashville, the band heads to New York City for two nights at Irving Plaza, followed by two-night stands in Los Angeles, Chicago and London.

But Nashville gets the first two shows.

January 22 & 23, 2027

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee

The Flaming Lips’ pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 28 at 10 a.m. local time, with local pre-sales beginning Thursday, October 29 at 10 a.m. General public tickets go on sale Friday, October 30 at 10 a.m.

And yes, having The Flaming Lips in Nashville for two nights — with a brand-new album arriving the same day as the first show — seems like a pretty good way to kick off 2027.