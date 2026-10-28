Greylan James Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
Photo by Dustin Haney

Greylan James Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

Jerry Holthouse October 27, 2026 FrontPage, Music News, Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 6 Views

For Knoxville native Greylan James, making his Grand Ole Opry debut was about more than checking off a career milestone. It was about keeping a promise to his Papaw.

The ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter stepped into the famous circle for the first time on Saturday, October 24, performing his rising country radio hit “Water At A Wedding” and “Young Man,” his 2023 debut release dedicated to the grandfather who gave him his first guitar.

“My Papaw told me I couldn’t say ‘I made it’ until I stood in that circle,” James said. “I got to talk about him with the most famous hardwood in the world under my boots. I will never forget any second of my debut. God bless the Grand Ole Opry, and God bless country music.”

The emotional moment comes during a busy stretch for James, whose single “Water At A Wedding” is climbing the country charts and whose highly anticipated self-titled debut album is set to arrive November 13 via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.

The upcoming album, Greylan James, features 13 original songs, all co-written by James, with the singer-songwriter producing or co-producing 11 tracks. The project also includes a special cover of a song by Dolly Parton.

The collection offers a personal look at the experiences that have shaped James, showcasing the emotional honesty and storytelling that have become hallmarks of his songwriting. Even the album artwork has a personal touch, featuring his own dog, Knox.

Leading the way is “Water At A Wedding,” which has reached the Top 15 at country radio and continues to climb. Billboard praised the song for its ability to be both relatable and unexpected, writing that it “cement[ed] his gift for crafting songs that are both relatable and head-turning.”

James has also made a name for himself as a songwriter, earning cuts with some of country music’s biggest artists.

Just two weeks after his Opry debut, James is set to launch his first headlining tour, Wedding Season: The Tour, featuring special guest Carson Wallace.

Demand has already been strong, with the Knoxville hometown date and Cleveland show selling out during the presale. A second Knoxville date was added, and several other stops on the 12-city tour are nearing sellouts.

James will also hit the road next summer on Kenny Chesney’s 2027 Original Vibe Room Tour, bringing another full-circle moment to his career.

Both James and Chesney grew up in Knoxville, and James even got haircuts from Chesney’s mother as a kid. Inspired by the country superstar from an early age, James eventually became one of the songwriters behind Chesney’s Top 5 hit “Happy Does.”

From learning guitar from his Papaw to stepping into the Grand Ole Opry circle and preparing to release his first album, James is watching a lifelong dream take shape — one song at a time.

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About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

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