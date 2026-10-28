LISTEN: Paul Minnich Celebrates Life’s Imperfections On “Pretty Damn Proud”

Country singer-songwriter Paul Minnich, known to fans as “The Lawn Chair Poet,” is bringing his own brand of storytelling to a new collection of songs with his latest album, Pretty Damn Proud, released last Friday, October 23.

Blending traditional country storytelling with a rock edge, Minnich has carved out a lane of his own with songs that find humor, heart and hard-earned perspective in everyday life. His songwriting doesn’t need larger-than-life characters or dramatic plot twists. Sometimes the best stories come from the people sitting across the table, the memories that stick around and the experiences that make us who we are.

Pretty Damn Proud brings those qualities into focus across a collection exploring lasting love, old memories, everyday escapes and the sacrifices that often go unnoticed.

The album’s title track sets the tone with a message of self-acceptance, while “Lawn Chair Livin’” celebrates the simple pleasure of slowing down and spending time with the people who matter most. It’s a fitting theme for an artist whose nickname reflects an appreciation for life’s quieter moments.

Minnich also brings his sense of humor to the realities of long-term relationships. “Home-Built Mess” and “Your Clown” find comedy and staying power in the imperfect nature of love, showing that sometimes the best relationships are the ones where you can laugh at yourself — and each other.

Elsewhere, “American Valor” takes a more serious turn, paying tribute to military service members and veterans. The song draws in part from Minnich’s experience watching his older brother serve, giving the tribute a personal connection beyond its broader message of respect and gratitude.

The result is a collection that balances humor with reflection, pairing independent-minded country music with the kind of lived-in storytelling that has long been at the heart of the genre.

The release follows a breakout stretch in 2025 and 2026, during which Minnich earned editorial recognition and support from several Apple Music editorial playlists.