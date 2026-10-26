Vince Gill Honored With Inaugural Legacy Songwriter Icon Award

Vince Gill added another major songwriting honor to his long list of accolades recently when he was honored at the National Music Publishers’ Association’s (NMPA) Gold & Platinum Gala in Nashville.

Held at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the event marked the debut of the NMPA’s Legacy Songwriter Icon Award, which recognizes a songwriter whose work has spanned multiple decades and whose songs continue to earn Gold and Platinum certifications long after their original release.

Gill was the first recipient.

The award was presented by David Israelite, NMPA President and CEO, who also presented Gill with a plaque recognizing his certifications, including two of his most recent: “Go Rest High On That Mountain” and “One More Last Chance,” which Gill co-wrote with Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Gary Nicholson.

Gill was the only songwriter with multiple songs certified during the previous year’s eligibility period that were originally released before 2000.

“His talent is extraordinary and his humility is legendary,” Israelite said. “But perhaps his greatest achievement is that after all these years, his songs aren’t just standing the test of time, they’re still making history.”

Gill also provided one of the night’s most memorable moments, performing both songs solo and acoustically.

“Go Rest High On That Mountain” has been having quite a year. Earlier this year, the song was added to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, recognizing its cultural, historical and artistic significance.

Gill also received the NSAI Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year, adding yet another honor to a career that has already earned him membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, along with 22 GRAMMY Awards and countless other accolades.

For Gill, however, the latest honor is a reminder of something his songwriting has done particularly well over the years: stick around.