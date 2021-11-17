WATCH: Joe Nichols Hit A “Home Run”

Joe Nichols new video was filmed in and around Nashville including the Music City Baseball field, and directed by David “Doc” Abbott, the “Home Run” music video chronicles a day in Nichols’ life on the road and the sweet reunion with his family – wife Heather and daughters Dylan (9) and Georgia (7) – as he returns home on his bus. Watch Joe Nichols “Home Run,” above.

“This video really captures the lyrics of the song, those moments of me working and out on the road and getting to come home,” says Nichols. “I love that my family is in it. I loved having my wife and my kids, my mom, and my sister in it. That’s what I really miss when I’m out on the road. It’s the first time my wife, Heather has been in one of my videos so that was a lot of fun.”

“Home Run” was penned by award-winning songwriters Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Ross Copperman. The song marks Nichols’ first new music since his 2018 EP, Never Gets Old: Traditional Country Series, and the first music since reuniting with veteran label head Benny Brown with whom Nichols enjoyed two multi-week No. 1 singles, the RIAA Gold-certified hits “Yeah” and “Sunny and 75” from the critically-acclaimed album, Crickets.

The video premiere follows the announcement of Nichols’ long-awaited new album, Good Day For Living, releasing on 2/11/22. The 13-song collection, his inaugural project with new label home and tenth studio album, ushers in a new era of classic-influenced country music one of the format’s most-lauded 21st-century traditionalists.

His first new full-length project in four years, Good Day For Living reunites Nichols with acclaimed music producers Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George, who helmed his 2013 album Crickets containing back-to-back number 1 GOLD-certified hits “Sunny and 75” and “Yeah.” Cones also produced Nichols’ follow-up album, critically acclaimed Never Gets Old.

In addition to his newest single, “Home Run,” the album features “Screened In,” (out now). “I Wanna Be Your Tonight” (available 12/10) and the title track,” Good Day For Living” (available 1/28). The entire project is a no-doubt nod to Nichols’ traditional roots, showcasing his smooth baritone on Saturday night dancehall stunner “Brokenhearted,” the light and fun “I Got Friends That Do,” featuring Blake Shelton, and the classic country tear-jerker “She Was.”