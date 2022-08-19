WATCH: JD Shelburne’s “The Road I Grew Up On”

Country music singer-songwriter W shows off his sentimental side, reflecting on his past of growing up in rural Kentucky during a simpler time. “The Road I Grew Up On” was written by Shelburne, Tony Martin, and Mark Nesler and is off his current iTunes top ten record, Straight From Kentucky. Shelburne is pictured strapped with his guitar, carrying out the song’s heartfelt lyrics that explain no matter how much things change, home will always be where his heart is. (watch above)

“The Road I Grew Up On was a song title I took to a writing appointment. It was the first time in the room with hitmaker Tony Martin. Mark Nesler brought all three of us together at his house one day and it’s been one of my most favorite songs I have written. This song takes you back home and that was the whole idea behind writing the lyrics – we wanted the listener to realize that no matter how far you stray from home, you never forget how to get back. The song has been a fan favorite ever since my record release. We listened to the fans on this one and wanted to bring the song to life. My favorite part of the video is when I am looking back at some old photos from my childhood. Those are actual photos my mom dug up from back home. It brings so much emotion to the video. You’ll see photos of my parents, grandparents, my childhood home, my grandmother’s home, and more. Those photos really set the tone for taking you back home like this song does for me every time I sing it. It’s one of my favorite videos to date – Stormlight knocked it out of the park.”

Shelburne’s star continues to rise in the music industry with his most recent album Straight From Kentucky which reached #9 on the iTunes charts in 2021, and features from CMT, GAC, People, Newsmax, and NBC. His single “Hometown in My Headlights” climbed to #2 on the CMT 12 Pack Countdown and reached #46 on the Music Row Country Breakout Chart. The fan-favorite song was written by Tommy Cecil, Brandon Ray & Jared Mullins, and produced by Phil O’Donnell.

Catch Shelburne right here in Nashville on August 21st at Assembly Hall Skydeck.