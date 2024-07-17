WATCH: HARDY’s “SOUL4SALE” Featuring Fred Durst

Today, HARDY unveils a visualizer for “SOUL4SALE” featuring Fred Durst (watch above). The track is taken from his new album Quit!!, released last Friday via Big Loud Rock.

HARDY spent the weekend celebrating the release: Friday saw a tattoo pop-up at Barber’s Electric Tattoo Shop in Cincinnati, where fans got special HARDY-themed tattoos, as well as a Walmart signing that was among the company’s best attended ever. On Saturday, HARDY headlined Fort Loramie, Ohio’s legendary Country Concert 24, attracting a crowd of 29,000.

On Monday, HARDY unveiled a live deluxe edition of Quit!! with eight new versions recorded on the first weekend of the Quit!! tour earlier this year, and just yesterday dropped a live video for “PSYCHO” (watch below).

The new album, recorded with Big Loud hitmaker Joey Moi, features “SIX FEET UNDER,” “ROCKSTAR”—which is currently climbing at rock radio, “PSYCHO,” title track “QUIT!!,” “JIM BOB” and “HAPPY HOUR” featuring Knox, plus a collaboration with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on “GOOD GIRL PHASE.” Quit!! is HARDY’s first full album embrace of his rock sound and follows last year’s half rock LP, the mockingbird & THE CROW, which has spawned multiple #1 singles across genres.

HARDY is currently touring the U.S. on his headline Quit!! Tour.

