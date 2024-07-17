Post Malone Burns Down Marathon Music Works

Well he didn’t literally burn in down, but the place was on fire. Last night Post Malone performed an exclusive show, “A Night in Nashville, sponsored by Bud Light” at Marathon Music Works. Having recently seen him at Bonnaroo, we were ready to witness his performance in a more intimate setting, and Marathon Music Works provided the perfect venue for such a night. The atmosphere was electric, filled with notable attendees like Gwen Stafni, stand up comedian Sam Morril, San Francisco 49er tight end, George Kittle, former Titan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, David Pieterse of Lucchese Boots and others who were just as excited as I was to see Posty up close.

Malone played several of his iconic hits and also previewed songs from his new country album. It’s clear that he’s putting significant time and effort into building a strong connection to Nashville. Unlike other non-country stars who have ventured into the genre, Malone’s passion and respect for country music is evident.

The night was full of surprises, with several special guests joining Malone on stage. Blake Shelton, Joe Nichols, Hardy, and Sierra Ferrell all made appearances, each adding their unique flair to the performance. Malone and Shelton performed their hit “Pour Me A Drink” and Shelton’s classic, “Some Beach.” Hardy and Malone performed a new unreleased song “Would You Hide My Gun” and the crowd loved it instantly. Then the two covered Joe Diffie’s “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die).” Later Malone brought out Joe Nichols and they performed Nichols’ hit “Brokenheartsville.” Nichols gifted Malone with a necklace that Malone had admired earlier backstage. Then Sierra Ferrell joined Malone to sing harmony on “Never Love You Again,” followed by a cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter’s “Jackson.”

Always good for a positive message, Malone thanked the crowd for their faith in his music, mentioning that he faced some tough criticism early in his career. “They called me a one-hit wonder,” he said. “Thank you to each of you tonight for your love and support-it’s been 10 f-king years,” he said, bringing wild applause from the audience. “There may be people who feel not as loved as they are – you are loved more than you f-king know. I love you so much and there are so many people who love you. Do whatever you want to do in this life and world, and trust yourself.”

Malone ended the show with “I Had Some Help,” his six-week Hot 100-topping collaboration with Morgan Wallen. At the end of the song he jumped off the stage and into the crowd to shake hands and sign autographs. What a great show!

Bud Light will be the official beer sponsor of Post Malone’s upcoming F-1 Trillion tour this fall. The tour kicks off in September and runs through October, culminating with a grand finale at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on October 19. GET TICKETS HERE!

–Jerry Holthouse

