WATCH: George Birge’s “Cowboy Songs”

RECORDS Nashville artist-songwriter George Birge released the official music video for his new single “Cowboy Songs” today, arriving as the new track hits Country radio airwaves nationwide.

“Cowboy Songs” clip captures the dusky, electrifying essence of a stormy new power anthem, co-written by Birge as the follow-up to first #1 and debut single, “Mind On You.” Produced by Dustin Haney and filmed at the much-loved Madison, Tennessee, dive Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge, Birge’s “Cowboy Songs” video brings the song’s lyrics to life in a whiskey-fueled neon haze.

Centered on a guy chasing the memory of an unforgettable honky tonk night, driven to find the romantic outlaw who stole his heart, Birge says the song conjures images of the Texas dive bars he came up playing – and that he’s witnessed the video’s plot unfold from more than one stage.

“Growing up in Austin, I cut my teeth in smoky, cash-only dive bars,” says Birge. “There was something magical about those nights and I wanted to capture them in a song. ‘Cowboy Songs’ is how I visualize them down in Austin, Texas.”

It serves as the next step for the emerging star who celebrated “Mind On You” with his first ever #1 party at Barstool Nashville during the 2024 Country Radio Seminar in late February. Capping a jam-packed schedule, Birge was featured on CRS’s coveted New Faces of Country Music showcase – evidence of his star power and strong support from the industry community.

Meanwhile, Birge continues to build his grassroots fanbase as well. Birge is currently supporting Parker McCollum’s BURN IT DOWN TOUR 2024, with select shows all across the U.S. ending June 1 in Jacksonville, Florida. He’ll then join Luke Bryan for the MIND OF A COUNTRY BOY TOUR starting August 8, with more nationwide dates scheduled through the end of summer.

