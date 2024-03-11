Don McLean And Adam Wainwright Make Their Opry Debuts

The Grand Ole Opry welcomed Grammy award honoree, Songwriters Hall of Fame member, and BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Don McLean as well as veteran Major League Baseball, three-time All-Star and emerging country singer Adam Wainwright for their Opry debuts on Saturday night. Wainwright’s debut featured his latest single “Hey Y’all” while McLean closed his set with his classic “American Pie.”

“I’ve played on some great stages in the MLB but I think this might be the coolest by far,” Wainwright said backstage. “What a blessing for me, my family, and my hometown.”

“I never felt more at home than I did tonight,” McLean said. “The audience came to hear music. Music is what the Opry is all about.”

Saturday’s appearances continue a streak of frequent debuts for the Opry. The show hosted 131 artists’ debuts in 2023, breaking a record for the most debuts at the Opry in a single year set just the year before. Among several artists set for debuts in upcoming weeks are Willi Carlisle, Dax, Tyler Halverson, Cris Jacobs, Jenny Lewis, The Price Sisters, Shane Smith and The Saints, Josh Sundquist, and more.

