Robert’s Western World Announces Star-Studded Block Party Lineup

Robert’s Western World has announced the full lineup for its 3rd Annual Fan Fair Block Party, returning to Lower Broadway on Monday, August 3. The free, all-ages event will once again transform the street outside the legendary honky-tonk into a full day of traditional country music, western swing, rockabilly and honky-tonk from some of the genre’s finest performers.

The celebration will spotlight many of Robert’s own musicians, including JesseLee Jones & Brazilbilly, Broadway’s longest-running house band, alongside an impressive lineup that includes Hayes Carll, Larry Gatlin, Dale Watson & His Lone Stars, Ben & Noel Haggard’s tribute to Merle Haggard, Sweet Megg & The Westernaires, Kelley’s Heroes and Nashville School of Rock.

As always, one of the highlights of Fan Fair will be its unique collaborative performances. Returning showcases include the Women In Country set featuring Clare Bowen, Emily Ann Jones, Sweet Megg, Sarah Gayle Meech, Wendy Newcomer, Becky Hinson, Val Story and Briley King, backed by The Game Changers.

Fans can also catch the Hillbilly Honchos / Robert’s Western World All-Stars, bringing together Josh Hedley, Brandon Birkedahl, Paul Kramer, Chris Casello, Perley Curtis and Scott Hinds for an all-star honky-tonk jam, along with the popular Robert’s Western World Song Swap featuring Moot Davis, Robbie Muzick, John Englandand Dave Cox.

Another can’t-miss performance will be Wanted for Steelin’, celebrating the building’s history as the former home of Sho-Bud, the legendary pedal steel guitar manufacturer. The showcase will feature Larry Gatlin, Robert’s musicians and several special guests.

The party extends well beyond the music. Visitors can browse western-inspired vendors including Standard Hat Works, Any Old Iron, Headline by MM Jewelry, Briley King’s Little Bird Trucking, Rusty Rags Antiques & Vintage, No Good Vintage and Adam the Kid, who returns with his popular Robert’s “R” door stamp tattoos.

Families will find plenty to enjoy as well, including free face painting, balloon twisting and glitter tattoos. Fans can also purchase exclusive event merchandise and enter raffles for signed Fender guitars and swag bags filled with items from Jack Daniel’s, Lone Star Beer and Pabst Blue Ribbon.

And, of course, no visit to Robert’s is complete without the famous Recession Special—a fried bologna sandwich, chips, a Pabst Blue Ribbon and a MoonPie for just $6.

The festivities run from 10 a.m. until midnight on Lower Broadway between Fourth and Fifth Avenues, making it one of the biggest free celebrations during Nashville’s Fan Fair week.

Full Lineup

Hayes Carll

Larry Gatlin

Dale Watson & His Lone Stars

Ben & Noel Haggard: A Tribute to Merle Haggard

JesseLee Jones & Brazilbilly

Sweet Megg & The Westernaires

Kelley’s Heroes

Women In Country featuring Clare Bowen, Emily Ann Jones, Sweet Megg, Sarah Gayle Meech, Wendy Newcomer, Becky Hinson, Val Story and Briley King (backed by The Game Changers)

Hillbilly Honchos / Robert’s Western World All-Stars featuring Josh Hedley, Brandon Birkedahl, Paul Kramer, Chris Casello, Perley Curtis and Scott Hinds

Robert’s Western World Song Swap featuring Moot Davis, Robbie Muzick, John England and Dave Cox

Wanted for Steelin’ featuring Robert’s Western World musicians and special guests

Nashville School of Rock

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