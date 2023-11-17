Singer-songwriter Ashley Ray celebrated the upcoming release of Animal (Nov. 17), the followup to her 2020 album Pauline, with a listening party hosted by Warner Chappell on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Ray says, “I’m so thrilled Animal will be out in the world tomorrow and proud to have created this album with two of my best friends, Sean McConnell and Karen Fairchild. We put my life, grief, dreams, and our fierce support and devotion of women into words as my life was simultaneously falling apart and coming together.”

Adds Fairchild, “It’s always a joy to make music with your friends, but when you get to be a part of a really important record from the ground up, it’s a dream. Ashley poured her heart into these songs, and it’s full of stories that are her truth and anyone willing to leave behind what wasn’t working to chase a better life.”

Ray’s most recent solo release, Pauline, translates like a memoir: she writes about her home, family, the people she’s lost, decisions, and dreams with the kind of grace that only comes with embracing who you are — then summoning the courage to share it. Listen to the acoustic version above.