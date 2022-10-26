WATCH: Craig Morgan’s “How You Make A Man”

Craig Morgan released the music video for his newest single, “How You Make A Man.” (Watch above) Co-directed by Nate Griffin and Craig’s friend and film/TV star Angie Harmon, whom the singer worked alongside in the music video for “This Ole Boy” and during a guest appearance on Rizzoli & Isles, “How You Make A Man” depicts the ups and downs of a life well-lived.

One of four new sides on Craig’s upcoming God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition) album, releasing November 11, “How You Make A Man” delivers hard-hitting lyrics with Craig’s iconic voice, leaning on the wisdom gained through life’s triumphs and tribulations. God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition), aptly releasing on Veterans Day and coinciding with his headlining show at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium, features 14 tracks.

TRACK LISTING: CRAIG MORGAN — God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition)

1. “The Father, My Son, and The Holy Ghost” (Craig Morgan)

2. “Soldier” (Gavin DeGraw)

3. “Going Out Like This” (Craig Morgan, Michael Rogers, Korey Hunt, Sam Banks)

4. “Whiskey” (Anthony Smith, Sarah Beth Terry)

5. “Sippin’ on The Simple Life” (Craig Morgan, Michael Rogers, Justin Wright, Andrew Yacovone)

6. “God, Family and Country” (Craig Morgan, Craig Morris, Lance McDaniel)

7. “That’s What I Love About Sunday” (Adam Dorsey, Mark Narmore)

8. “My Kind of Woman” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell, Jason Sellers)

9. “Almost Home” (Craig Morgan, Kerry Kurt Phillips)

10. “Lotta Man (In That Little Boy)” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell, Tim Owens)

11. “Sounds Like Home” (Craig Morgan, Wade Kirby, Styles Haury, Phil O’Donnell)

12. “Ask Him” (Craig Morgan, Sam Banks, Wil Nance, Andy Austin)

13. “How You Make A Man” (Megan Conner, Skip Black, Michael Walton)

14. “I May Drink A Little” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell)

In support of the album, Craig launched his headlining Operation Finally Home Welcomes “God, Family, Country Tour 2022” with Craig Morgan last week, playing eleven theater and auditorium dates with special guest Ray Fulcher in October and November.

Craig’s “God, Family, Country Tour 2022” follows closely on the heels of his personal memoir — God, Family, Country — released last month in partnership with Blackstone Publishing and available HERE. God, Family, Country, which Craig wrote with Jim DeFelice, #1 New York Times bestselling co-author of American Sniper, details Craig’s road to success, from his humble childhood in Tennessee to his years as an elite military operative to his country music stardom with 25 Billboard charting hits. Country music fans and thrill seekers alike will love this intimate look at Craig’s remarkable life.