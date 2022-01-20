WATCH: Brent Cobb’s “When It’s My Time”

The official music video for Brent Cobb’s new song, “When It’s My Time,” is debuting today. Directed by Curtis Wayne Milliard, watch the video above.

Reflecting on the video, Cobb shares, “I’m just a fan of everything Curtis Wayne does. He takes you into a whole other world with his art. It all has a familiar yet surreal, dream-like feel to it. The world we created for the ‘When It’s My Time’ video isn’t so different from our own. We’re all spinning around on this rock thinking we know where we’re going and what we’re doing but really, it’s a wonder we even get to experience it at all. Maybe we’re all connected. Who knows, maybe it is all just a dream. Either way, it ain’t up to us I guess.”

Written by Cobb, his wife Layne, and Mike Harmeier, “When It’s My Time” is from Cobb’s debut gospel album, And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…, which will be released next Friday, January 28 via his own label, Ol’ Buddy Records. Produced by Dave Cobb, and recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, the record features new renditions of eight traditional gospel songs that have been a cherished part of Cobb’s life, as well as one original track, “When It’s My Time.” With these songs, Cobb pays homage to the community and values of his hometown of Ellaville, GA, while still incorporating his signature sound—imbuing these gospel standards with elements of country, blues and southern rock in a way that is authentically and uniquely Cobb.

In celebration of the new music, Cobb will embark on his headline “When It’s My Time Tour” next month including appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on January 28 and a show at Nashville’s City Winery on February 27th.

Although the album has been a long-time dream for Cobb, it has only come to fruition now due to a near-death experience in July 2020, when the vehicle that he was driving, with his young son inside, got T-boned at a rural four-way stop. Following the crash, Cobb found himself with a renewed outlook on life, remembering, “You just start piecing together how everything is sort of intentional … I’d always had it in the back of my mind to make a gospel album. That moment of clarity, of almost getting killed, made me think I should just make the gospel album now.”

A deeply personal project, And Now, Let’s Turn To Page… finds Cobb surrounded by those who mean the most to him, with his wife Layne Cobb, his mother Renee Cobb, his sister Alecia Grant, his father Patrick Cobb and his cousin Dave Cobb all joining him on the closing track, “Blessed Be The Tie That Binds.” Additional musicians featured across the album include Brian Allen (bass), Mike Harris (guitar), Chris Powell (drums, percussion) and Philip Towns (keyboards) as well as special background vocals from Caylee Hammack (a fellow Ellaville, GA native), Anderson East and members of Antioch, a Georgia-based gospel group led by Cobb’s father.

Reflecting on the project, Cobb shares, “I’ve always wanted to make a southern gospel album because it’s what I come from, but also it used to seem like a rite of passage for country singers to make a gospel album. I’m just trying to carry on that torch.”