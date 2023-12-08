WATCH: Billy Strings “Meet Me At The Creek”

Nashville based Billy Strings releases a new 38-minute live performance today on Reprise Records (listen above). “Meet Me At The Creek > Pyramid Country > Must Be Seven > Meet Me At The Creek (Live at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC 3/4/23),” Recorded during Strings’ sold-out show earlier this year in Winston Salem, the performance features Strings (vocals, guitar) and his longtime band: Jarrod Walker (mandolin), Royal Massat (bass), Billy Failing (banjo) and Alex Hargreaves (fiddle).

The video showcases Strings’ electric concerts, which he’ll continue to perform through next spring with his extensive headline tour. Upcoming stops include Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights) GET TICKETS HERE, following his two-night stand at Bridgestone Arena, Strings will once again return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on February 25 for a third Nashville show.

The performances add to yet another landmark year for Strings, who is nominated for three awards at the upcoming 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Bluegrass Album (Me/And/Dad), Best American Roots Song (“California Sober” feat. Willie Nelson) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“High Note” with Dierks Bentley).

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. His most recent release, “California Sober,” a collaboration with legendary artist Willie Nelson, has landed on multiple “Best of 2023 So Far” lists. The song is Strings’ first release since partnering with venerable label, Reprise Records.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades.