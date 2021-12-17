WATCH: Australian Singer/Songwriter JD Reynolds’ “Whatever”

Up and coming country singer/songwriter JD Reynolds recently released her carefree, feel-good music video for “Whatever.” (Watch above) The music video features Reynolds and her girl gang headed for a night out, enjoying each other’s company because it’s simply all they need. The music video depicts Reynold’s upbeat attitude and confidence for a stress-free night, unbothered by any country-boy temptation present at the bar.

“Whatever” signifies that the only approval needed is your own! “Whatever is the attitude of 2021. Go out, do Whatever you like, wear Whatever you like, say Whatever you like, and don’t give a dang about Whatever anyone thinks of you. Let’s go!” shares Reynolds.

Growing up, Reynolds’ Mother had Elvis, Michael Jackson, Prince, Roy Orbison, Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston on daily replay in the house. And as a trained dancer and award-winning choreographer, JD needs to dance her own moves as well as sing her own words and melodies. “Dance is a part of who I am, for me, dance is an expression of the soul, expressing what words simply cannot”.

The multi-talented Australian is also a model and puts those skills to work with her new swimsuit calendar. Reynolds is the first and only female country artist to launch a swimwear calendar, pictured each month modeling high-end pieces, including designers such as Wrangler, Norma Kamali, Dior, and more. Here’s a sneak peak but you’ll have to order the calendar to see the rest. Buy it here.