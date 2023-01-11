WATCH: Ashley McBryde’s “Brenda Put Your Bra On”

Up for two GRAMMY Awards including Best Country Album for Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, the Arkansas-native brings the everytown character-laden opening track, “Brenda Put Your Bra On,” to life with its new music video featuring album collaborators Pillbox Patti and Caylee Hammack.

“As soon as we recorded this song, we knew we wanted to make a video for it,” McBryde reflects. “It’s the start of the action in Lindeville. There were a lot of ways we could have shot the video, yet Reid had the idea to capture all the insanity and drama in one continuous take, which feels very in tune with the spirit of this entire project…,” before the ACM and CMA Award winner laughingly adds, “how Lindeville of us!”

Marking her third consecutive GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album, following Warner Music Nashville’s Girl Going Nowhere in 2018 and Never Will in 2020, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville was produced by John Osborne and features performances from Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Aaron Raitiere, Patti, Hammack and Benjy Davis.

McBryde is also GRAMMY nominated for No. 1 duet and co-write with Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.”

McBryde’s 2022 wrapped with her induction as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, and in 2023, the Arkansas native invites all to the revered Ryman Auditorium to experience Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville Live, featuring the cast of collaborators and special guests performing songs from her critically acclaimed album, February 15 and 16. Tickets are available at AshleyMcBryde.com.