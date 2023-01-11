Whiskey Myers Tickets! Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, 5/6/23
Whiskey Myers > Photo by Khris Poage

Whiskey Myers Extends 2023 Tour

Jerry Holthouse January 11, 2023

The Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour has added 15 additional headlining dates. The Live Nation-produced tour now spans 23 cities including a stop here in Nashville. Joining the band across varying dates are Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls, with additional support to be announced.

Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale starting Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. GET TICKETS HERE for their show at Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, May 6 here in Nashville.

The tour comes on the heels of the band’s 2022 Tornillo Tour, in support of their album Tornillo, and released in 2022 via the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records with distribution by Thirty Tigers.

