WATCH: Ashley Cooke’s “Your Place”

Big Loud’s country songstress Ashley Cooke makes a statement with the official music video for her Top 30 and climbing single “Your Place,” out now. (watch above) Directed by ACM and CMA award-winner Justin Clough, the video captures the essence of the song’s raw emotions, showcasing Cooke’s autobiographical journey of moving forward and reclaiming her independence after a toxic breakup. As her intrusive ex persistently crosses boundaries that no longer concern him.

“When I walked onto the set to shoot the video for ‘your place,’ I had no idea what to expect,” shares Cooke. “The way Justin [Clough] used an elevator to bring such a tangible plotline to the metaphor of the song is so creative, and I’m so excited for fans to see it.”

The feel good, I don’t need you anthem co-written by Cooke, Jordan Minton, and Mark Trussell has rapidly climbed the charts at country radio. Securing a spot in the Top 30, Billboard recognizes its “real potential at becoming her first radio hit” for the iHeartCountry On The Verge artist. After first appearing on her July 2023 debut album shot in the dark, “your place” has climbed to the top of the charts on SiriusXM’s The Highway Hot 30 Countdown as she averages over 1M+ on-demand streams per week, placing her in the Top 15 for female country currents in streaming.

Heading into 2024 with this momentum, the rising star” continues to share her debut album with fans across the globe. Cooke kicked off the year at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa in Mexico before she heads overseas on Jordan Davis’ Damn Good Time Tour across the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Europe.