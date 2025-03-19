WATCH: Ashland Craft’s “Lie A Little”

Rising country powerhouse Ashland Craft is back with a brand-new visual for her latest single, Lie A Little. (watch above) Directed by Quinton Cook, the video perfectly captures the song’s no-nonsense attitude, set against a neon-lit honky-tonk filled with two-stepping dancers and a high-stakes poker game where Ashland holds her own.

“I’m beyond excited to share the Lie A Little music video with CMT,” says Craft. “This song is all about that carefree, take-it-or-leave-it attitude, and we wanted to bring that energy to life in a fun, gritty way. Between the honky-tonk backdrop, the line dancing, and a little friendly poker competition, it’s got just the right mix of edge and good times. I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

A track that walks the line between self-awareness and laid-back detachment, Lie A Little is about knowing you’re a handful—but not asking for much in return, just a little grace in goodbye. Written by Kelly Archer, Bryan Simpson, and Mark Irwin, the song blends a bluesy country groove with Craft’s signature smoky vocals, creating a sound that’s both raw and undeniably catchy.

With Lie A Little making waves, Craft is gearing up for a jam-packed touring season. This spring, she’ll hit the road alongside Meghan Patrick for The Rollin’ Stoned Tour, bringing their high-energy performances to cities across the U.S. Later this summer, she’ll join Luke Bryan on select dates of his Country Song Came On Tour, taking her bold, honky-tonk spirit to even bigger stages.

A native of Piedmont, South Carolina, Ashland Craft has quickly made a name for herself in country music, earning spots on CMT’s Next Women of Country and Pandora’s Country Artists to Watch. She’s already shared the stage with heavy hitters like Cody Johnson, Brothers Osborne, and Zac Brown Band. Drawing influence from legends like Chris Stapleton, Bonnie Raitt, and Joe Diffie, Craft is carving out her own lane—one gritty, soulful song at a time.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!