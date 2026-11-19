The 60th Annual CMA Awards brought some of Country Music’s biggest names to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday night, with Ella Langley emerging as the big winner, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for Dandelion, and Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her hit “Choosin’ Texas.” The song also earned Song of the Year for its writers, Luke Dick, Langley, Miranda Lambert and Joybeth Taylor.

Chris Stapleton was named Male Vocalist of the Year, while The Red Clay Strays won Vocal Group of the Year. Brooks & Dunn continued their CMA legacy with another Vocal Duo of the Year win.

In one of the night’s collaborative honors, HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw won Musical Event of the Year for “McArthur,” which was announced ahead of the televised ceremony.

Guitarist Charlie Worsham earned Musician of the Year, while Stephen Wilson Jr. took home New Artist of the Year.

The Entertainer of the Year category featured a competitive field that included Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Chris Stapleton and host Lainey Wilson.

The 60th anniversary ceremony celebrated six decades of Country Music, recognizing the artists, songwriters and musicians behind the songs and performances that continue to shape the genre.

2026 CMA Awards Winners