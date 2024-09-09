Vincent Mason Makes his Opry Debut

Vincent Mason marked a major milestone in his career as he stepped into the Grand Ole Opry circle for the first time this weekend. With an enthralling performance, the packed Opry house responded with enthusiasm watching him make history. The singer-songwriter captivated the audience and tugged at everyone’s emotions with his raw performance of two of his biggest songs, “Heart Like This” and “Hell Is A Dance Floor.”

“Performing on the Opry stage felt like a high I had never felt before,” Vincent shares. “You feel all of the energy and history of country music and it was overwhelming in the best way.”

Humbled by the immeasurable support from his friends, family, and fans while on his journey to the circle, his emotion was palpable throughout the night.

His breakout hit single “Hell is a Dance Floor” has already amassed over 45 million streams and it has recently been added to Spotify’s Hot Country playlist. With his debut EP Can’t Just Be Me and latest releases “Heart Like This”, and “Train of Thought” his story comes together with everything he has learned and experienced.

