Christian Hayes Signs With Capitol Records

Rising singer-songwriter Christian Hayes has signed to Capitol Records which will release Last I Love You, his debut EP, on September 20. The five-track project will include Hayes’ first three singles – “Leaving,” “LILY” and “Cheyenne” – plus two brand new songs. See below for track listing.



“Last I Love You is the prequel to who I am now,” explains Christian Hayes. “It’s a group of songs that tell a story about who I was and where I come from. I’m excited for this to be my first release with Capitol – this is just the beginning and I am so grateful.”



Genuine and articulate, he comes from a long line of storytellers that includes his Grandpa Jack – a poet by profession – who gave Christian his first journal. Born and raised in Rome, Georgia, located in the foothills of Appalachia, Hayes began playing guitar at age eight. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve and attended the University of Alabama.

By the time Hayes moved to Nashville, he’d honed his craft, turning his experiences into over 900 songs. Released in February 2024, “Leaving” was Hayes’ debut single, an up-tempo song about making dumb mistakes and running away from problems. “LILY” (an acronym for “last I love you”) followed in April. Its poignant evocation of the reluctant end of a relationship – along with the instant-classic refrain “I guess this is my last I love you” – struck a chord with listeners, who turned it into a viral hit, quickly sending combined global streams past the three million mark. Hayes released “Cheyenne,” an expressive, melodic journey through self-discovery and heartbreak, in July.



Hayes, will make his festival debut next week at AMERICANAFEST. See below for dates.



In addition to his record deal with Capitol Records, Hayes recently announced his signing with William Morris Endeavor (WME) for booking, Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) for publishing, Wildrose Projects for management and Flood Bumstead McCready & McCarthy (FBMM) for business management.

Christian Hayes – Upcoming Nashville Dates

9/17 – Nashville, TN – Skydeck on Broadway

9/19 – Nashville, TN – Carter’s Vintage Guitars

9/21 – Nashville, TN – City Winery

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!