Vince Gill Announces Summer Tour, Including Four-Night Ryman Residency
Photo by John Shearer

Vince Gill Announces Summer Tour, Including Four-Night Ryman Residency

22-time Grammy winner Vince Gill has unveiled plans for a 30+ city summer tour, launching May 8 and culminating in a four-night run at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium this August. (GET TICKETS HERE) The tour marks a to several cities where Gill hasn’t performed with his band in years.

For much of the past eight years, Gill has been on the road as a touring member of the Eagles, playing to packed arenas across the globe. The legendary band is currently in the midst of a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, drawing sellout crowds.

This summer also carries a significant personal milestone for Gill—50 years since he left his home in Oklahoma to pursue a career in music. Reflecting on the journey, Gill shared, “I left home 50 years ago to try and become an accomplished musician and perform in front of whoever would show up. All these years later, it feels as special today as it ever did.”

Known for surrounding himself with world-class talent, Gill’s eight-piece band will feature an impressive lineup of musicians, including: Jim “Moose” Brown (keyboards), Tom Bukovac (guitar), Eddie Dunlap (steel guitar), Jedd Hughes (guitar, vocals), John Jarvis (keyboards), Wendy Moten (vocals), Jimmie Lee Sloas (bass), Billy Thomas (drums), and Jeff White (guitar, vocals).

With a career spanning five decades, a catalog of timeless hits, and a band of top-tier musicians, Gill’s 2024 summer tour is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of his remarkable legacy.

Aug 8 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Aug 9 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Aug 15 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Aug 16 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

