UPDATE: St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon

Just in from the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon:

We appreciate the continued patience of our participants since our last update. Over the past weeks we have worked diligently with various host city partners to determine potential options and secure a new race date. After assessing all event scenarios, we are pleased to share the 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon, has been rescheduled for November 21, 2020.

All registered participants of the 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon will be receiving an email with further information. We thank our participants for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional event experience later this year as they continue to pursue their goals.

For more information on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series, please visit www.RunRocknRoll.com.