Gabby Barrett Makes History

Marking an achievement-packed holiday weekend, Warner Music Nashville’s Gabby Barrett became the first-ever female Country artist to top 10 MILLION single week streams with 11.3 MILLION streams this week. Her debut single “I Hope” keeps gaining and making waves, reigning for its seventh consecutive week atop the Country On-Demand Streaming chart, and perching Barrett at the #2 spot on Nielsen’s Country On-Demand 2020 Year To Date chart.

Amplifying the singer/songwriter’s explosive debut, the music video for “I Hope,” went #1 on CMT Hot 20 Countdown for the very first time this weekend. Tallying over 48 MILLION views on YouTube alone, the video for the sizzler – co-directed by Taylor Kelly and Brian Vaughan and shot in Nashville – continues Barrett’s momentum after already notching the first debut single by a female artist to go #1 since 2017.

Putting the cherry on top of the excitement-filled weekend, Country icon Trisha Yearwood virtually stopped by Hot 20 to surprise Barrett and congratulate her on her unprecedented success.