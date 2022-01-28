UK Americana Awards Has Several Nashville Connections

The Americana Music Association UK (AMA-UK) livestreamed their seventh annual UK Americana Awards and there was several Nashville connections.
Hosted by broadcasters Baylen Leonard and Bob Harris OBE, the ceremony welcomed performers like Elles Bailey, Sierra Ferrell, Sid Griffin of The Long Ryders, Lauren Housley, Amythyst Kiah, Memorial, Lady Nade, Allison Russell, Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Lee Tasjan and The Wandering Hearts, with a house band led by Michele Stodart of The Magic Numbers.
Here are the winners for the annually presented “Of the Year” awards, which were voted on by the AMA-UK membership.
UK Album of the Year
Stand For Myself by Yola (produced by Dan Auerbach)
International Album of the Year
Outside Child by Allison Russell (produced by Dan Knobler)
UK Song of the Year
“Willing” by Lady Nade (written by Lady Nade)
International Song of the Year
“Right On Time” by Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth)
UK Artist of the Year
Yola
International Artist of the Year
Allison Russell
UK Instrumentalist of the Year
Michele Stodart
The following honorees were recognized with their special awards.
International Lifetime Achievement Award
Lucinda Williams
Trailblazer Award
Beth Orton
International Trailblazer Award
The Long Ryders
Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award
Lauren Housley
Best Selling Americana Album (By a UK Artist)
Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook Vol. 1 by Barry Gibb
Grassroots Award
Tom Bridgewater from Loose Music, Independent Record Label