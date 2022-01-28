UK Americana Awards Has Several Nashville Connections

The Americana Music Association UK (AMA-UK) livestreamed their seventh annual UK Americana Awards and there was several Nashville connections.

Hosted by broadcasters Baylen Leonard and Bob Harris OBE, the ceremony welcomed performers like Elles Bailey, Sierra Ferrell, Sid Griffin of The Long Ryders, Lauren Housley, Amythyst Kiah, Memorial, Lady Nade, Allison Russell, Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Lee Tasjan and The Wandering Hearts, with a house band led by Michele Stodart of The Magic Numbers.

Here are the winners for the annually presented “Of the Year” awards, which were voted on by the AMA-UK membership.

UK Album of the Year

Stand For Myself by Yola (produced by Dan Auerbach)

International Album of the Year

Outside Child by Allison Russell (produced by Dan Knobler)

UK Song of the Year

“Willing” by Lady Nade (written by Lady Nade)

International Song of the Year

“Right On Time” by Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth)

UK Artist of the Year

Yola

International Artist of the Year

Allison Russell

UK Instrumentalist of the Year

Michele Stodart

The following honorees were recognized with their special awards.

International Lifetime Achievement Award

Lucinda Williams

Trailblazer Award

Beth Orton

International Trailblazer Award

The Long Ryders

Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award

Lauren Housley

Best Selling Americana Album (By a UK Artist)

Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook Vol. 1 by Barry Gibb

Grassroots Award

Tom Bridgewater from Loose Music, Independent Record Label